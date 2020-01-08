TRUMP IMPEACH 2

On capitol hill?

It's been three weeks since the house voted to impeach president donald trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of congress.

House speaker nancy pelosi is still holding on to articles of impeachment and it's still unclear when she'll hand those over.

Either way?

Senate majority leader mitch mcconnell says he has the support of at least 51 republicans to pass an organizing resolution to begin an impeachment trial.

The democrats want to negotiate on witnesses, but mcconnell wants to make "that" decision "after" the senate trial begins.

(sot?

Sen.

Tim kaine/(d) virginia)"whet her it's an agreement up front or during the trial, there's gonna be motions to produce witnesses and i don't think anybody can honor their oath to do impartial justice, if they're unwilling to hear the facts."

President trump continues to deny any wrongdoing... though multiple current and former administration officials have testified there was pressure on ukraine to