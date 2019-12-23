Global  

Daughters of the American Revolution hosts naturalization ceremony

CHEERS... IN CELEBRATION OFGREEN COUNTRY'S NEWESTAMERICAN CITIZENS.

TODAY...A GROUP WAS OFFICIALLY MADECITIZENS AT A NATURALIZATIONCEREMONY.

THE CEREMONY WASHOSTED BY THE BROKEN ARROWCHAPTER OF THE "DAUGHTERS OFTHE AMERICAN REVOLUTION."TOMORROW..

THE CITY OF TULSAIS HOSTING A NATURALIZATIONCEREMONY AT CITY HALL.

FROMTHEN ON..

CEREMONIES WILL BEHELD ON THE SECOND THURSDAYOF EVERY MONTH.THE DUKE AND DUCHESS OFSUSSEX SAY THEY ARE




