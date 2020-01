Local mom dealing with PTSD after premature birth 20 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield - Duration: 03:20s - Published Local mom dealing with PTSD after premature birth A local mother shares how she still deals with symptoms of PTSD after her son was born prematurely at 24 weeks old. Doctors say that parents can suffer from trauma after spending time in the NICU. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Local mom dealing with PTSD after premature birth BABIES... IT CANTAKE ON A NEW LIFE.ONE LOCAL MOTHER SAYS SHE STILLSDEALS WITH PTSDNEARLY TWO YEARS AFTER HER SONWAS BORN AT JUST 24 WEEKSOLD.23ABC'S EMMA LOCKHART JOINS USIN STUDIO WITH MORE ONHOW DOCTORS ARE NOWACKNOWLEDGING THE TRAUMA THATFORMS FOLLOWING PREMATUREBIRTHS... EMMA?28-YEAR-OLD JESSICA DOXEY SAYSTHE IMAGES OF HERPREMATURE SON CAIO IN THE N-I-C-U -- STAY WITH HER TILL THISDAY.SHE DESCRIBES HOW THOSE MEMORIESOF CAIO FIGHTINGFOR HIS LIFE -- RESURFACE INFLASHBACKS -- THAT ARESOMETIMES DELIBITATING.TONIGHT -- SHE IS SPEAKING OUTIN HOPES THAT HER STORY OFTRAUMARESONATES WITH OTHER PARENTSDEALING WITH THE SAME PAIN.BABY LAUGHINGJESSICA DOXEY FINDS JOY IN THELITTLE THINGS... LIKE HER SONCAIO'S LAUGHTER.CAIO JUMPINGAFTER HE WAS BORN AT JUST 24WEEKS OLD... ITS MOMENTS LIKETHIS... WHERE THE NOW TWO YEAROLD IS HAPPY AND HEALTHY....THATHELPS THE MOTHER OF THREENAVIGATE THROUGH HARDTIMES.THERE AREN'T WORDS ENOUGHH TODESCRIBE HOW IMPOSSIBLE IT FEELSTHAT HE IS STILL WITH US, THATHE IS DOINGTHESE THINGS, THAT HE WAS EVERTHAT SMALL.EVEN THOUGH CAIO IS DOING WELL-- DOXEY SAYS SHE STILLDEALS WITH SYMPTOMS OF POSTTRAUMTIC STRESS DISORDERFROM WHEN CAIO WAS FIGHTING FORHIS LIFE IN THE NICU.MONTHS OF UNCERTAINTY...HELPLESSNESS... AND IMAGES OFHER MICRO-PREEMIE SON STILLIMPRINTED IN HER MIND.HIS SKIN WAS SO THIN, THEY ARESOSENSITVE, AND THEY SHOWED ME...THEY WERE LIKE LOOK YOU CAN SEETHE WAY HEIS BREATHING HIS FACIALEXPRESSIONS... HE IS CRYING.DOXEY SAYS THOSE TYPES OFMEMORIES RESURFACE INHER EVERYDAY LIFE...WHERETRIGGERS LEAD TOFLASHBACKS AND PANIC ATTACKS.I'VE BEENW WALKING AROUND IN ASTOREAND I HAVE JUST BEEN SWEPT UP BYA MOMENT, AN IDEA, A THOUGHT,AND IT ISLIKE I GO INTO MYSELF AND I AMGONE.DOCTOR SUDHIR PATEL -- ANEONATOLOGIST AT MEMORIALHOSPITAL -- SAYS THE IDEA OFPTSD DEVELOPING AMONG PARENTSFOLLOWING A PREMATURE BIRTH --IS A NEW IDEA... WITH PHYSICIANSNOW GAINING THE TOOLS TOIDENTIFY SYMPTOMS.WE FOCUS ON THE PATIENTS WHO AREHERE FOR A LONG TIME, BECAUSETHAT SEEMS TO BE WHERE WE SHOULDBEFOCUSING, EVEN THOUGH WE DON'TKNOW IF THOSE ARE THE ONLYPATIENTS ATRISK, BUT PATIENTS AND BABIESWHO ARE HERE FOR MANY WEEKS, WECAN SEECHANGES IN THE PARENTS.FOR YEARS DOCTORS HAVE BEENDIAGNOSING MOTHERS WITHPOSTPARTUM DEPRESSION...BUT PATEL SAYS PTSD ISDIFFERENT... WITH PATIENTS OFTENSEEING SYMPTOMS LATER ON RATHERTHAN DAYS AFTERBIRTH.THAT WAS THE CASE FOR DOXEY...WHO SAYS SHE DIDN'TFEEL SYMPTOMS OF PTSD UNTIL HERSON'S FIRST BIRTHDAY.HE WAS BORN RIGHT AROUND THEFOURTHOF JULY AND I JUST FEEL LIKE ICAN'T BE AROUND THE WHOLE SUMMERATMOSPHEREANYMORE BECAUSE IT ALL JUSTBRINGS ME BACK TO BEING THEREAND I SEE THINGS THAT REMIND MEOF BEING IN THE NICU.BUT DOXEY FINDS HEALING INTALKING ABOUT HER EXPERIENCESWITH OTHERS... HOPING HER STORYWILL UNITE LOC AL PARENTSSTRUGGLING THROUGH THE SAMETRAUMA...BRINGING LIGHT TO DARK MEMORIES.PATEL SAYS THAT IF YOU AREFEELING SYMPTOMS OFNIGHTMARES... FLASHBACKS... ANDAVOIDANCE YOU SHOULDCONTACT A DOCTOR TO GETDIAGNOSED AND TREATED.REPORTING IN STUDIO EMMALOCKHART 23ABC CONNECTING YOU.





