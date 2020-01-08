Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Local Iranians hopeful for de-escalation between U.S. and Iran

Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Duration: 01:57s - Published < > Embed
Local Iranians hopeful for de-escalation between U.S. and Iran

Local Iranians hopeful for de-escalation between U.S. and Iran

As the world pays close attention to the conflict between the U.S. and Iran, Iranians in Tennessee are remaining hopeful that a resolution will be reached.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

NC5

NewsChannel 5 As the world pays close attention to the conflict between the U.S. and Iran, Iranians in Tennessee are remaining ho… https://t.co/JrKpAs6Bgi 3 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Boeing 737 Plane Crash in Iran Leaves 176 Dead [Video]Boeing 737 Plane Crash in Iran Leaves 176 Dead

Boeing 737 Plane Crash in Iran Leaves 176 Dead. A Boeing 737-800 jet traveling from Tehran, Iran, to Kyiv, Ukraine, crashed at 6:20 a.m. local time in Iran on Wednesday. . All 176 passengers..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:20Published

Local Iranians gather to denounce US-Iran aggressions [Video]Local Iranians gather to denounce US-Iran aggressions

Coalition of local Iranian community leaders are gathering to protest potential war with Iran

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 01:25Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.