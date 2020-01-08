Iran refuses to handover crashed Ukrainian plane black boxes to US



Recent related videos from verified sources Ukrainian Airlines plane crashes in Tehran, killing all aboard A Ukrainian passenger plane crashed in Iran shortly after takeoff on Wednesday, allegedly due to technical issues. Credit: Reuters - 3D Animations (Next Me Duration: 00:48Published 54 minutes ago Three Britons killed in Iran plane crash identified Tributes have been paid to three British nationals who died when a Ukrainian plane crashed in Iran. Credit: Sky News UK Studios Duration: 02:40Published 8 hours ago