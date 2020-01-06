Global  

No Americans were harmed in Iran missile attack Donald Trump

No Americans were harmed in Iran missile attack Donald Trump
Iran 'standing down' following missile attack on Iraq air base, Donald Trump says

Donald Trump says Iran "appears to be standing down" after a ballistic missile strike on bases...
SBS - Published

If Donald Trump orders the bombing of Iranian cultural sites, would it be a war crime?

In a tweet that gained wide notice internationally, President Donald Trump warned that an Iranian...
PolitiFact - Published


825Milk

カオル RT @cnnbrk: President Trump says Iran "appears to be standing down" and no Americans were harmed in the attack on bases housing US troops i… 2 minutes ago

JackWinfrey4

Jack Winfrey RT @mchkrem: 🇺🇸President Trump🇺🇸 👉 Iran will never be able to have a nuclear weapon. 👉 No Americans were harmed. 👉 Only minimal damage wer… 4 minutes ago

miss_jonie

Liberty aint FREE RT @ScottPresler: No Americans were harmed in last night’s attack by Iran. I repeat: No casualties. #IranVSAmerica 6 minutes ago

MariaRosen16

Maria Rosen RT @cvpayne: Trump's Finest Hour The market has rebounded from a sharp overnight decline just as they did on election. It's clear Iran w… 6 minutes ago

badwitchtati

𑁍 𝙵𝙾𝚁𝙴𝚂𝚃 𝚆𝙸𝚃𝙲𝙷 𑁍 RT @axios: Trump: "No Americans were harmed in last night's attack by the Iranian regime. We suffered no casualties...Iran appears to be st… 9 minutes ago

ghman101

Greg Hohman RT @jseldin: Happening now: @POTUS addresses #Iran missile strikes "As long as I am president of the #UnitedStates, Iran will never be all… 10 minutes ago

vidyadharginde

Vidyadhar Ginde RT @CNN: President Trump: “No Americans were harmed in last night's attack... We suffered no casualties. All of our soldiers are safe and o… 11 minutes ago


President Trump Says U.S. Will Not Attack After Iran Missile Strike [Video]President Trump Says U.S. Will Not Attack After Iran Missile Strike

CBS2's Jessica Layton has the latest on the tensions between the U.S. and Iran following strikes on military targets by both countries.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:34Published

More anti-war rallies in San Diego after Iran launches missile strike [Video]More anti-war rallies in San Diego after Iran launches missile strike

More anti-war rallies in San Diego after Iran launches missile strike

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 01:49Published

