No Americans were harmed in Iran missile attack Donald Trump

カオル RT @cnnbrk: President Trump says Iran "appears to be standing down" and no Americans were harmed in the attack on bases housing US troops i… 2 minutes ago

Jack Winfrey RT @mchkrem: 🇺🇸President Trump🇺🇸 👉 Iran will never be able to have a nuclear weapon. 👉 No Americans were harmed. 👉 Only minimal damage wer… 4 minutes ago

Liberty aint FREE RT @ScottPresler: No Americans were harmed in last night’s attack by Iran. I repeat: No casualties. #IranVSAmerica 6 minutes ago

Maria Rosen RT @cvpayne: Trump's Finest Hour The market has rebounded from a sharp overnight decline just as they did on election. It's clear Iran w… 6 minutes ago

𑁍 𝙵𝙾𝚁𝙴𝚂𝚃 𝚆𝙸𝚃𝙲𝙷 𑁍 RT @axios: Trump: "No Americans were harmed in last night's attack by the Iranian regime. We suffered no casualties...Iran appears to be st… 9 minutes ago

Greg Hohman RT @jseldin: Happening now: @POTUS addresses #Iran missile strikes "As long as I am president of the #UnitedStates, Iran will never be all… 10 minutes ago