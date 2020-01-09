Global  

4H enrollment time is underway

4H enrollment time is underway
It's enrollment time for vigo county 4-h.

You have until january 15th to get your kids signed up.

We stopped by tonight's information session to learn a bit more..

The program gives hands-on experience with dozens of activities..like shooting..baking..and art.

Recruiters say it's all about what you put into it.

"4-h offers a lot of opportunities to get involved.

Meet new people, but also learn about things that you are interested in, that you can build a career on and continue with whether it is a career or a lifetime hobby."

Enrollment is completely online..

If you'd like online..

If you'd like to learn more about the program..

Call your local




