Ten -- multiple people are throwing their name in the ring for local government.

Today was the first day to file for the 2020 primary election.

One democrat and six republicans now have their name on the ballot jennifer teising is the lone dem while many republicans are running for re-election like dave byers and tom murtaugh.

Murtaugh is seeking a fourth term and he says he just wants to put his best foot forward and help the growing community.

What we are seeing in the community and hearing from our employers is that there is a vast need for workers.

The jobs are here.

February 7th is the last day to file for candidacy.

It must be done by noon local time.

A lafayette