WWE Victorious Wish

Artemis one.- - a mississippi boy fighting- illness gets his wish after - meeting - wwe superstar roman reigns.

- this is markel smith.

He suffer- from cerebral palsy and has - endured several procedures sinc- - - - birth.

The mississippi native i- also a wwe fanatic.

- thanks to the "kids wish network" a children's charity that grants wishes for- kids with life-threatening- illnesses, markel got to- experience the live action of - w.w.e.

Friday night smackdown - first hand and got to - meet his favorite wrestler.

- during markel's wish, he- experienced a warm welcome- by w.w.e.

Staff, who lined up t- greet him while the fight song- played.

- he was also gifted a w.w.e.

- replica championship- title belt to wear during his - big