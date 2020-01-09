Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

WWE Victorious Wish

Video Credit: WXXV - Published < > Embed
WWE Victorious Wish

WWE Victorious Wish

A Mississippi boy fighting illness gets his wish after meeting WWE superstar Roman Reigns.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

WWE Victorious Wish

Artemis one.- - a mississippi boy fighting- illness gets his wish after - meeting - wwe superstar roman reigns.

- this is markel smith.

He suffer- from cerebral palsy and has - endured several procedures sinc- - - - birth.

The mississippi native i- also a wwe fanatic.

- thanks to the "kids wish network" a children's charity that grants wishes for- kids with life-threatening- illnesses, markel got to- experience the live action of - w.w.e.

Friday night smackdown - first hand and got to - meet his favorite wrestler.

- during markel's wish, he- experienced a warm welcome- by w.w.e.

Staff, who lined up t- greet him while the fight song- played.

- he was also gifted a w.w.e.

- replica championship- title belt to wear during his - big




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.