January 8th mass shooting remembered

IT'S BEEN NINE YEARS -- SINCE AGUNMAN OPENED FIRE -- KILLINGSIXPEOPLE AND WOUNDING 13 MORE --AT A TUCSON SAFEWAY.AMONG THE WOUNDED -- THENCONGRESSWOMAN GABRIELLEGIFFORDS.TODAY -- TUCSONANS GATHERED TOREMEMBER THATTRAGIC DAY.NINE ON YOUR SIDE'S CRAIG SMITHATTENDED THE CEREMONY.IF YOU WERE IN TUCSON, JANUARY8TH 2011 YOU PROBABLYREMEMBER THE MOMENT YOU HEARD AMASS SHOOTING HAD COME TO THISTOWN--THEN THE ADDITIONAL SHOCKOF THE VICTIMS---SIX KILLEDINCLUDING A NINE YEAR OLD GIRLAND A FEDERAL JUDGE---THIRTEENWOUNDED, INCLUDING A MEMBER OFCONGRESS.

TODAY SURVIVORSREFLECTED ON THE PAIN, AND THESTRENGTH THEY FELT JANUARY 8THAND EVERY DAY SINCE.NO SUPER: "CHRISTINA TAYLORGREEN.DOROTHY "DOT" MORRIS."NINETEEN NAMES, NINETEEN TOLLSOF A BELL TO REMEMBER A DAYTUCSON CAME TOGETHER WHEN ITCOULD HAVE FALLEN APART.

RONBARBER WAS WOUNDED THAT DAY.

HEWAS GABRIELLEGIFFORD'S DISTRICT DIRECTOR, ANDSUCCEEDED HER IN CONGRESS.

HESAYSTUCSONANS DID NOT ALLOW THEVIOLENCE TO DEFINE WHO THEYARE.RON BARBER/JANUARY 8TH SURVIVOR:: "INSTEAD, WE STOOD UP THREEMEMORIALS.

TUCSONANS DONATED TOTHE TOGETHER FUND THAT HELPSSURVIVORS COUNSELING OTHERSUPPORTS.

THEY DONATED TO THENEWLY ESTABLISHED NON-PROFITS THAT WORK TO ADDRESSBULLYING, MENTAL HEALTH ISSUES."JIM TUCKER STILL FEELS THEEFFECT OF FOUR SHOTS.

HE SEESFAITH AS A REMEDY TO THE TRAUMA.JIM TUCKER/JANUARY 8TH SURVIVOR:"I THINK THAT REGARDLESS OF WHATLAWS OR LEGISLATION IS BROUGHTINTOPLACE IT COMES DOWN TO, STILL,THE ATTITUDE OF THE HUMAN HEARTAND REVERENCE FOR LIFE."FORMER ASTRONAUT MARK KELLY ISGABRIELLE GIFFORDS' HUSBAND.HE'S FOUND STRENGTH IN HEROPTIMISM AND ABILITY TO MOVEAHEAD.MARK KELLY/GIFFORDS' HUSBAND:IT'S HARD TO OVERCOMETHAT KIND OF TRAUMATIC BRAININJURY BUT GABBY IS NOT AQUITTER.SHE WORKS HARD EVERY SINGLE DAY,REALLY AN AMAZING WAY AND SHEDOESN'T GET DOWN ABOUT THIS."AND BY NEXT YEAR, ORGANIZERSEXPECT A MEMORIAL TO OPENREMEMBERING MORE THAN THE DEADAND THE WOUNDED.

IT WILLBE A TRIBUTE TO HOW'S TUCSON'SPEOPLE HELPED TUCSON BOUNCEBACK.SENATORS MARTHA MCSALLY ANDKYRSTEN SINEMA AND HOUSE MEMBERANNE KIRKPATRICK HAVE SPONSOREDA BILL THAT WILL AFFILIATE THEJANUARY 8TH MEMORIAL WITH THENATIONAL PARK SYSTEM.

BACKERSSAY THAT SHOULD ATTRACT NATIONALATTENTION AND BRING MOREVISITORS TO THE SITE.CRAIG SMITH, KGUN9 ON YOUR SIDE