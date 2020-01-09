Saints uncertain future in 2020

- one through three, on the depth- chart... no n-f-l team got- more production from its- quarterback room, this- season... than the new orleans- saints.

- and yet... that's the room with- the biggest question mark...- heading into free agency.

- as bad timing would have it...- the three-headed monster- of drew brees, teddy bridgewate- and taysom hill... all- have expiring contracts, this - spring.

- hard to picture brees and the - saints not working- something out, when his deal- voids on march 18th... while- bridgewater more than proved hi- worth... during a - 5-0 stretch, in the absence of- brees.- as for hill... the- easier-to-keep restricted free- agent was the - best player, on the field...- - - - during sunday's playoff loss, t- the minnesota vikings.- other pending big name free - agents are eli apple... vonn- bell... a-j klein... david- onyemata... andrus peat... and- p-j williams... - casting a cloud of- un-certainty... going into the- - - - 20-20 off-season.

- - "we'll see what happens.

I feel like we - have a great locker room here,- great team and i think that - starts from our leaders - coach payton, mickey.

I think - this is one of those- organizations that's- had a really good locker room - for a long time, and i don't- think that's going to - change."

"that's the league that we're in.

That's just - the world we live in.

There's - always changes, and so you're - very much - starting over.

Now i will say - that we've got incredible - - - - culture here.

We've got a great- foundation built.

And we know - that there's a stable of guys - that are going to - be here a long time."

Over the summer... the saints - locked up would-be free - agents michael thomas... camero- jordan... and wil - lutz...