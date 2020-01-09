Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Saints uncertain future in 2020

Saints uncertain future in 2020

Video Credit: WXXV - Published < > Embed
Saints uncertain future in 2020

Saints uncertain future in 2020

One through three on the depth chart, no NFL team got more production from its quarterback room this season than the New Orleans Saints.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Saints uncertain future in 2020

- one through three, on the depth- chart... no n-f-l team got- more production from its- quarterback room, this- season... than the new orleans- saints.

- and yet... that's the room with- the biggest question mark...- heading into free agency.

- as bad timing would have it...- the three-headed monster- of drew brees, teddy bridgewate- and taysom hill... all- have expiring contracts, this - spring.

- hard to picture brees and the - saints not working- something out, when his deal- voids on march 18th... while- bridgewater more than proved hi- worth... during a - 5-0 stretch, in the absence of- brees.- as for hill... the- easier-to-keep restricted free- agent was the - best player, on the field...- - - - during sunday's playoff loss, t- the minnesota vikings.- other pending big name free - agents are eli apple... vonn- bell... a-j klein... david- onyemata... andrus peat... and- p-j williams... - casting a cloud of- un-certainty... going into the- - - - 20-20 off-season.

- - "we'll see what happens.

I feel like we - have a great locker room here,- great team and i think that - starts from our leaders - coach payton, mickey.

I think - this is one of those- organizations that's- had a really good locker room - for a long time, and i don't- think that's going to - change."

"that's the league that we're in.

That's just - the world we live in.

There's - always changes, and so you're - very much - starting over.

Now i will say - that we've got incredible - - - - culture here.

We've got a great- foundation built.

And we know - that there's a stable of guys - that are going to - be here a long time."

Over the summer... the saints - locked up would-be free - agents michael thomas... camero- jordan... and wil - lutz...




You Might Like


Tweets about this

NFLUpdateDebate

NFL Debates and Updates Debate! With the recent buzz about Drew Brees' uncertain future, do you believe the Saints that Taysom Hill can be… https://t.co/7NUFpi2NXp 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.