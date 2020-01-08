Global  

Two Rockets Land In Baghdad's Green Zone, No Reports Of Causalities

Two Rockets Land In Baghdad's Green Zone, No Reports Of Causalities

Two Rockets Land In Baghdad's Green Zone, No Reports Of Causalities

​The Iraqi joint military command told CNN "two Katyusha rockets landed inside the Green Zone" just after midnight local time.
2 rockets land in Baghdad's Green Zone; Iran-backed militias suspected

Two rockets landed in Baghdad’s “Green Zone” Wednesday night, likely fired by Iran-backed...
FOXNews.com - Published

Video: U.S. Embassy Under Attack From Iraqi Militias

Reports of new rocket fire surfaced late on Wednesday afternoon, landing in Iraq’s Green Zone, home...
OilPrice.com - Published


