Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Winnipeg Jets - Game Highlights

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Winnipeg Jets - Game HighlightsWatch the Game Highlights from Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Winnipeg Jets, 01/08/2020
Nylander scores twice, Maple Leafs power past Jets 6-3

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — William Nylander had two goals and an assist as the Toronto Maple Leafs...
Winnipeg hosts Toronto after Connor's 3-goal game

Winnipeg hosts the Toronto Maple Leafs after Kyle Connor scored three goals in the Jets' 7-4 win over...
Jets, Maple Leafs battle in star-studded shootout [Video]Jets, Maple Leafs battle in star-studded shootout

The Maple Leafs take on the Jets in a shootout to determine the victor after Auston Matthews' late game-tying tally

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Edmonton Oilers - Game Highlights [Video]Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Edmonton Oilers - Game Highlights

Watch the Game Highlights from Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Edmonton Oilers, 01/06/2020

