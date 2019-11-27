Global  

Girl Surprises Stepfather With Adoption Papers on Thanksgiving

This girl gave her stepfather a heartwarming surprise on Thanksgiving.

She handed him over her adoption papers.

The man read them and immediately started crying out of joy.

He hugged and thanked the girl for such an adorable surprise.
