Matthews shines in loss, makes American history with 30th goal 3 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: NHL - Duration: 01:36s - Published Matthews shines in loss, makes American history with 30th goal Auston Matthews scores twice against the Jets, then adds a shootout tally, and in the process becomes the first American-born player to reach 30 goals in each of his first four NHL seasons 0

