Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Hit-and-run suspect who injured 78-year-old Clearwater PD crossing guard in custody

Hit-and-run suspect who injured 78-year-old Clearwater PD crossing guard in custody

Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 01:13s - Published < > Embed
Hit-and-run suspect who injured 78-year-old Clearwater PD crossing guard in custody

Hit-and-run suspect who injured 78-year-old Clearwater PD crossing guard in custody

A Clearwater Police Department crossing guard is at the hospital after being hit by a vehicle Wednesday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AtlNewsNow

Atlanta News A 17-year-old has been arrested after Atlanta police said he was involved in a shooting that injured a Macy’s emplo… https://t.co/5GjmHCKRUe 5 hours ago

DelcoreRodney

Rodney Wayne Delcore RT @KaseyChronisTV: ICYMI: Friday, three people were shot near 65th and Hampton, including a 62-year-old woman who did not survive. Polic… 13 hours ago

surreal98

Matthew Jansen @AJHaefele Vatanen was suspect at best and is just ok. Never the prodigy everyone thought. Montour for Guhle is a… https://t.co/2bPFO6yjKl 1 day ago

KaseyChronisTV

Kasey Chronis ICYMI: Friday, three people were shot near 65th and Hampton, including a 62-year-old woman who did not survive. P… https://t.co/by8r1TbHxb 1 day ago

GibboJimbo

StopTheGreatThwart @Tony__Heller So epidemiologists have a firm bead on how this new virus will play out? Maybe most wont even know it… https://t.co/jQ5lZeXRV5 2 days ago

WVTM13

#WVTM13 JUST IN: 25-year-old suspect in robbery, shooting in Woodlawn on Sunday booked into jail on first-degree robbery ch… https://t.co/fEOSJcj4c4 2 days ago

Iris_Gaea

IRIS RT @MaryRWilliams4: AMERICA'S WAR ZONE: Newburgh County, NY. Sun am.--3 people killed. 9-year-old boy, 27-year-old male & 26-year-old male… 3 days ago

MaryRWilliams4

M R Williams AMERICA'S WAR ZONE: Newburgh County, NY. Sun am.--3 people killed. 9-year-old boy, 27-year-old male & 26-year-old… https://t.co/I19kpnawNw 3 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Suspect in deadly hit-and-run appears in court [Video]Suspect in deadly hit-and-run appears in court

The man accused of a fatal hit-and-run in Sherman Heights Sunday was officially charged in court Friday.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 02:28Published

Frederick Police Release Photo Of Suspect Vehicle In Fatal Hit-And-Run [Video]Frederick Police Release Photo Of Suspect Vehicle In Fatal Hit-And-Run

Police in Frederick have released a photo of a vehicle believed to be involved in a fatal hit-and-run in the city last month. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:31Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.