High School Basketball Roundup 1/8

High School Basketball Roundup 1/8
High School Basketball Roundup 1/8

To the high school hardwood..

Andy heim's bellmont squaws visiting south adams and the star dome... squaws jumped out to the early lead..

Stars trying to get back in this one..

Lydia loshe cuts the deficit to four... then... makayla hamrick with another bucket in the paint..

Cuts the lead down to two... but it was all bellmont from there... meghan busick eurosteps her way to the cup for two of her game high 15... later on... kayla heckman hits from distance for three of her eight off the bench...then you'll see lauren bleke with the left..

Squaws led by 16 after a quarter of play...they run away with this one tonight... 63-15 your final... last stop comes on the boys side..

Connor essegian and central noble paying bluffton a visit....tigers jumped out to the lead early in this one... hayden nern with two of his team-high 20... bluffton up two after a quarter...in the second... tigers build on that lead... konner norman... tough reverse layup... and bluffton goes up four...but central noble never let this one get out of hand... cougs force the steal..

And in transition..

Connor essegian with the punch... and a little staredown... he had 21...then sawyer yoder..

Tickling the twine from distance... he had a game high 24...and the cougs win an overtime thriller... 57-52 your



Top performers in Arizona high school girls basketball for Dec. 29 - Jan. 4

A review of the top players' statistics in the sixth week of the Arizona high school girls...
azcentral.com - Published

Arizona high school boys basketball season's first half: Shock, stars, surprises

It was a strange and surreal first half of the Arizona high school boys basketball season.  
azcentral.com - Published


