North Alabama community helping earthquake victims

New information.

Puerto rico is reeling after a 6.4 magnitude earthquake rocked the island.

Puerto rico is currently under a state of emergency.

At least one person is confirmed dead - dozens are injured.

The white house says president trump and the federal emergency management agecny are monitoring the situation.

They've also been in contact with puerto rico's governor.

Waay 31 found out how the people of north alabama are helping those impacted by the earthquake.

We spoke with emergency management officials who are on the front lines of the damage response.

Right now, i'm in guanica, which is the epicenter of the earthquake.

This is a camp for all the people that suffered damages.

Angel cresto is the former director of puerto rico's emergency management agency.

He's now helping those impacted by the recent earthquakes.

"this morning was tough for us in puerto rico" these are images cresto sent waay 31 of the damage caused by this morning's 6.4 magnitude earthquake.

He says at least 30 houses were damaged in guanica.

Schools collapsed.

In a nearby town, he says parts a colonial church that was built in 1841 collapsed.

It's a really difficult situation for everybody here because we don't have experience dealing with this type of incident.

The last time puerto rico saw an earthquake of this magnitude was more than 100 years ago when a 7.1 earthquake struck in 1918.

It is something unpredictable.

We are guessing what's next.

But thanks to the community of north alabama, those impacted are getting the help they need.

Almost a year ago, cresto saw how the community came together to raise enough money to buy a new emergency response vehicle for the red cross in puerto rico.

The van helps people impacted by emergency situations like the earthquake this money you collected is serving the people of puerto rico.

Cresto says he and the island of puerto rico are grateful for all the help they've received because of north alabama's big heart.

The people of the valley of alabama they placed their footprint here to come to our island and to be there for us.

It's something i carry in my heart and i know the island of puerto rico is also very thankful.

The money for the red cross van was raised after a local business in huntsville saw the