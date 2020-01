Local Royal Expert Breaks Down Stunning Announcement From Duke, Duchess Of Sussex 54 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 01:50s - Published Alexandria Hoff reports. Alexandria Hoff reports. 0

PRINCE HARRY AND MEGHAN MARKELARE SETTING DOWN FROM THEIRDUTIES.AN AMERICAN ACTRESS FOUNDHERSELF A PRINCE, A ROYAL ROLEAND ENGLAND, ARCHIE AN TWIST.THE DUKE AND DUCHESS OFSUSSEX ANNOUNCED WE INTEND TOSTEP BACK AS SENIOR MEMBERS OFTHE ROYAL FAMILY, WE PLAN TO DOOUR TIME.THEY'VE TAKEN A STEP BACK.RICHARD IS A LOCAL ACTOR, HISGRANTS AUNT WORKED FOR ROYALFAMILY.IT'S LITERALLY LIKE HAVING AFULL-TIME JOB AND PEOPLE FORGETTHAT.IT'S NOT ALL ROSES.HARDLY ROSES FOR DUCHESSMEGHAN, WHO HAS BEEN VOCAL IN ONHER DISAPPOINTMENT.RACIST ELEMENTS OF THAT.THE JOB OF A SENIOR ROLEREQUIRES CONSTANT TRAVEL.AROUND THE U.K.THAT COULD MEAN THE U.S. ANDCANADA, A STATEMENT FROM BUCKLEYHAS NO REPLACE SAID THEDISCUSSION WAS IN THE EARLYSTAGE AND QUOTE THESE ARECOMPLICATED ISSUES THAT WILLTAKE TIME TO WORK THROUGH, THEDUKE AND DUCHESS STATED THEYWANT TO EARN THEIR OWN MONEY,





