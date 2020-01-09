UTC alerts linked to online program for students

As utc students go back to school this week, school officials add another aspect to their emergency alert system.

Canvas is a online program that students use for courses.

It's now out campuswide.

And it will be doing more than just providing educational learning.

Utc emergency services executive director robie robinson: "we moved from blackboard to canvas and so canvas gave us the opportunity to link that in with our emergency utc alert system."

The utc alert system rave sends out text messages to people when there is an emergency after you sign up.

Notifications are also sent through emails and social media.

In april, the school created a new social media coordinator position to help with that.

Utc emergency services executive director robie robinson: "the vital thing is that no one, no one mechanism is going to be perfect and reach 100 percent of the people.

So we want to use a lot of these different systems so that they'll overlap and we can make sure that we get to the most people."

Last month, the tennessee comptrollers office released findings from a performance audit report of the ut board of trustees.

The report said that "utc did not issue a timely warning" for the july shooting that happened at douglas heights apartment complex near campus.

Utc emergency services executive director robie robinson: "the switch from blackboard to canvas was actually something that was done by the academic side of the university and so it was, it was just helpful that canvas allows us to link to it."

Utc also has other emergency alerts in classrooms and across campus.

