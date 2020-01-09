Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

UTC alerts linked to online program for students

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published < > Embed
UTC alerts linked to online program for studentsUTC alerts linked to online program for students
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

UTC alerts linked to online program for students

As utc students go back to school this week, school officials add another aspect to their emergency alert system.

We more... in our u-t-c news.

Canvas is a online program that students use for courses.

It's now out campuswide.

And it will be doing more than just providing educational learning.

Utc emergency services executive director robie robinson: "we moved from blackboard to canvas and so canvas gave us the opportunity to link that in with our emergency utc alert system."

The utc alert system rave sends out text messages to people when there is an emergency after you sign up.

Notifications are also sent through emails and social media.

In april, the school created a new social media coordinator position to help with that.

Utc emergency services executive director robie robinson: "the vital thing is that no one, no one mechanism is going to be perfect and reach 100 percent of the people.

So we want to use a lot of these different systems so that they'll overlap and we can make sure that we get to the most people."

Last month, the tennessee comptrollers office released findings from a performance audit report of the ut board of trustees.

The report said that "utc did not issue a timely warning" for the july shooting that happened at douglas heights apartment complex near campus.

Utc emergency services executive director robie robinson: "the switch from blackboard to canvas was actually something that was done by the academic side of the university and so it was, it was just helpful that canvas allows us to link to it."

Utc also has other emergency alerts in classrooms and across campus.

Utc




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.