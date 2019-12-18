Global  

Will New York actually legalize marijuana in 2020?

Will New York actually legalize marijuana in 2020?

Will New York actually legalize marijuana in 2020?

“This year, let's work with our neighbors New Jersey, Connecticut, and Pennsylvania to coordinate a safe and fair system, and let's legalize adult use of marijuana,” says Governor Cuomo during Wednesday’s State of the State address.
New York Will Legalize Marijuana in 2020, Cuomo Vows

Legalizing the drug would help the state with its $6 billion budget gap, he said.
NYTimes.com - Published Also reported by •RTTNews


New York governor renews effort to legalize recreational marijuana

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday pledged for the second year in a row to legalize...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •RTTNews



rwarner154

Richard Warner @NYGovCuomo New year, New York... will you actually fight for us this year? Will you finally legalize marijuana for… https://t.co/Wi3nMwoM4W 1 week ago


NJ Lawmakers Pass Referendum To Put Legalization On 2020 Ballot [Video]NJ Lawmakers Pass Referendum To Put Legalization On 2020 Ballot

New Jersey voters are one step closer to deciding whether to legalize recreational marijuana.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:13Published

Referendum Passes To Put Legal Marijuana On 2020 Ballot In NJ [Video]Referendum Passes To Put Legal Marijuana On 2020 Ballot In NJ

New Jersey voters are one step closer to deciding whether to legalize recreational marijuana.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:16Published

