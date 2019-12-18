Will New York actually legalize marijuana in 2020? 3 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Duration: 01:49s - Published Will New York actually legalize marijuana in 2020? “This year, let's work with our neighbors New Jersey, Connecticut, and Pennsylvania to coordinate a safe and fair system, and let's legalize adult use of marijuana,” says Governor Cuomo during Wednesday’s State of the State address.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Richard Warner @NYGovCuomo New year, New York... will you actually fight for us this year? Will you finally legalize marijuana for… https://t.co/Wi3nMwoM4W 1 week ago