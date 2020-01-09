Global  

Heritage Academy, Starkville Academy Split Rivalry Hoops

Starkville Academy's Lillee Alpe scoring her 1,000th career point in the Lady Vols' win.
Rivalry basketball right in town....starkvill e academy facing heritage academy lady vols in control....lillee alpee on the steal, goes coast to coast for the bucket....the junior scoring her 1000th point as a lady vol then showing off the vision....off the inbounds pass.....alpe finds carolina wood open on the backside for two.....lady vols cruising in the third heritage academy still battling...good ball movement...entry pass to lucy sharp, brusiing through the double team, contact plus the bucket.... starkville academy in control from the jump, lady vols win 60-34 running it back on the boys side...a rematch of the football state championship!

Heritage academy in transition....reid huskinson nice pass to the big fella....eli acker for two....pats take an early lead and adding to it.....carter putt jumps the passing lane, easy steal easy bucket....pats make it an 8-point lead vols say anything you can do i can do better.....jawon yarbrough with the steal, coast to coast, nice gather and finish in transition.... but the night belonged to the defending state basketball champs.....right before the first quarter buzzer, acker again, finishing patriots get the win big, 63-37




