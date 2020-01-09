Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

UAH preps for road stint

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published < > Embed
UAH preps for road stintChargers are on a four-game win streak
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

UAH preps for road stint

U-a-h men's basketball is getting better, after going unbeaten for awhile, then two back to back losses, the chargers are on a four game win streak heading into a road stint.

Head coach john schulman says the team is better defensively, and getting better flow offensively.

And thats credit to new players filling the gaps, after the chargers have dealt with injuries..

You know, everybody says 'next man up' you know that's what saban said, next man up, but it's a lot more fun playing quarterback with tua.

We've had to go next man up.

Chambers was out for four games, and sam orf's been out, and just trying to piece it together, we've won four in a row, i'm in a better mood.

Schulman says it's easier to play better at home, now the chargers will be tested against shorter, lee, and west alabama all on the road.

Before returning to spraggins hall january 23 to




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.