UAH preps for road stint

U-a-h men's basketball is getting better, after going unbeaten for awhile, then two back to back losses, the chargers are on a four game win streak heading into a road stint.

Head coach john schulman says the team is better defensively, and getting better flow offensively.

And thats credit to new players filling the gaps, after the chargers have dealt with injuries..

You know, everybody says 'next man up' you know that's what saban said, next man up, but it's a lot more fun playing quarterback with tua.

We've had to go next man up.

Chambers was out for four games, and sam orf's been out, and just trying to piece it together, we've won four in a row, i'm in a better mood.

Schulman says it's easier to play better at home, now the chargers will be tested against shorter, lee, and west alabama all on the road.

Before returning to spraggins hall january 23 to