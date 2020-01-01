Global  

Sexual assault at a Milwaukee park points to a possible serial rapist

A violent attack on a homeless woman at a Milwaukee park.

She went to sleep in a ball-field dugout and woke up to being raped at knife-point.

Now, police are looking at the suspect for another case against a child.
