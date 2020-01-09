Stand Up for Downs uses improv to help performers with down syndrome 2 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 - Duration: 02:25s - Published Stand Up for Downs uses improv to help performers with down syndrome Improv comedy group stars performers with developmental disabilities to help improve and develop skills in effort to increase social workplace opportunities. 0

