Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Sixth Man Project Donates 120 New Basketballs To Police Athletic League

Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:21s - Published < > Embed
Sixth Man Project Donates 120 New Basketballs To Police Athletic League

Sixth Man Project Donates 120 New Basketballs To Police Athletic League

The donation is just in time for the start of competition in PAL's citywide basketball league.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Sixth Man Project Donates 120 New Basketballs To Police Athletic League

HEATING IT UP ON THE COURT.PRETTY GOOD.BIG DONATION IN NORTHPHILADELPHIA, THEY PUTBASKETBALL SKILLS TO THE TEST,SIX MAN PROJECT DOTTED 120 NEWBASKETBALLS.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

New Oakland Police Officer Works With Program He Went Through To Help Kids In Need [Video]New Oakland Police Officer Works With Program He Went Through To Help Kids In Need

This week's Jefferson Award winner's childhood experience with a long time Bay Area nonprofit has inspired him to help others in his community, both as a police officer and a volunteer peer counselor...

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:40Published

REELZ Documents Small Town Killing In 'How To Survive A Murder' Limited Series [Video]REELZ Documents Small Town Killing In 'How To Survive A Murder' Limited Series

REELZ will delve into a vicious small town killing in the upcoming limited series How to Survive a Murder. Episodes one and two of the program are set to air on Friday, January 10th at 9ET / 6PT, and..

Credit: Star Magazine     Duration: 01:00Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.