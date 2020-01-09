Global  

Criminal Minds S15E03 Spectator Slowing

Criminal Minds 15x03 "Spectator Slowing" Season 15 Episode 3 Promo Trailer HD - The BAU team investigates a series of seemingly random fatal explosions throughout Kentucky and Tennessee, on CRIMINAL MINDS, Wednesday, January 15th on CBS.
