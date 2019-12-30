Global  

Tuesday night High School Hoops Action

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ) - It was another night of great of high school hoops in central KY.
0
February.

High school hoops now.

Lex cath hosting crosstown foe tates creek.

Katherine truitt with the easy lay in.

She finished with 6 points.

Lex cath off and running in transition.

Ariel west to hannah carlisle for two.

Lady knights creating some breathing room late.

Defense from tates creek, caty armishaw with the big block.

This one all lex cath though...they beat creek 49 to 36.

Doubleheader over at lex cath, but this is the big one...the holy war.

L-c-a in the house taking on lex cath...we got a white out.

Ben johnson to luke wedding...way to move without the ball...knocks down the three.

He had 5 points.

Eagles can fire too...aaron abrahamson from the corner.

Good!

He finished with 13...3 of 6 from three.

Knights want some of the action boss!

Jack gohman from his corner.

Count it!

He had 15 points.

Ben johnson leads all scorers with 21.

Knights beat l-c-a 58 to 51.

Last game of the evening.

Henry clay hosting frederick douglass.

Marquez warrick misses, but big jackson phillips is there for the rebound and putback.

7 points and 8 boards for him.

Blue devils doing their damage from inside and out.

Terron hughes with the three.

He had 8 points.

Here come the broncos.

Jayden henderson takes it straight to the cup in transition.

Two of his five points.

This man a big reason the broncos hung around.

Dashawn jackson...jab step...pull-up three.

Good!

He led all scorers with 27.

Henry clay beats douglass 79 to 68.

Humorous,




