Coyote Attacks Child In Lincoln Park

Coyote Attacks Child In Lincoln Park

Coyote Attacks Child In Lincoln Park

The 5-year-old boy was bitten in the head near the Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum.

CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reports.
