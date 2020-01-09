Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Latest NJCAA wrestling rankings

Video Credit: KIMT - Published < > Embed
Latest NJCAA wrestling rankingsLatest NJCAA wrestling rankings
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Latest NJCAA wrestling rankings

And the latest set of junior college wrestling rankings have been released and both rácátá c and niacc are both well represented.

The trojans continue to rank second while the yellowjackets are in a five way tie for 13th.

Niacc has seven individuals ranked which include brock luthens á hunter luke á tony mendoza á kendall sandifer á christian minto á holt truax á and zach santee.

The yellowjackets rank five solo wrestlers á those include austin hall á alex lloud á seth brossard á richie hammonds á and




You Might Like


Tweets about this

NIACCTrojans

NIACCTrojans RT @KIMTSports: In the latest NJCAA wrestling poll, NIACC ranks No. 2 and RCTC ties for No. 13. The two teams combine for 12 individually r… 5 hours ago

KIMTSports

KIMT Sports In the latest NJCAA wrestling poll, NIACC ranks No. 2 and RCTC ties for No. 13. The two teams combine for 12 indivi… https://t.co/c4Vx67fObB 6 hours ago

PriddyJordan

Jordan Priddy RT @BartonSports: Barton Wrestling moves up to #13 in latest #NJCAA poll Individual Rankings: #3 - Gable Howerton (157) #7 - Joey Ewalt (1… 8 hours ago

BartonSports

Barton Sports Barton Wrestling moves up to #13 in latest #NJCAA poll Individual Rankings: #3 - Gable Howerton (157) #7 - Joey Ew… https://t.co/thXeIG1i78 15 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.