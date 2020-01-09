Latest NJCAA wrestling rankings

And the latest set of junior college wrestling rankings have been released and both rácátá c and niacc are both well represented.

The trojans continue to rank second while the yellowjackets are in a five way tie for 13th.

Niacc has seven individuals ranked which include brock luthens á hunter luke á tony mendoza á kendall sandifer á christian minto á holt truax á and zach santee.

The yellowjackets rank five solo wrestlers á those include austin hall á alex lloud á seth brossard á richie hammonds á and