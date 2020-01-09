SAW: Lyncoln Bielenberg-Howarth

Tomorrow at ten./// when needed.xxx you know he's worked hard for a long time, puts in a lot of hours lifting off ice, shooting pucks off ice, skates a lot during the summer on his own.

Century hockey head coach á josh klingfus á is talking about just a few of the things that makes lyncoln bielenbergá howarth such a good hockey player.

With illness plaguing the team within the last month and a few injuries á he's had to take the intensity up a notch.

I think i've picked it up quite a bit, i've been working out quite a bit, i've learned to practice harder and stuff like that it helps with game play.

Lyncoln has had to step up his game.

We've put him in a few different roles hat he's done a good job of taking that responsibility.

And his dedication to the sport he loves is showing.

He currently ties for 21st on the state scoring list for this season with 16 goals.

It's all around a team thing.

I think it's me and joey malugani and gavin gunderson is up there too, we play together a lot and we all know where we're all going to be and we all work together very well.

Even with a 20 and three record á lyncoln says the team knows it has what it takes to reach its goal for the season.

We want to make it a step further than we have the last two years and we all want to go to the state tournament.

That's our main goal i mean we're willing to do pretty much anything to get there.

If you'd like to nominate a student athlete