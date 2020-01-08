Global  

BAN Deepika Padukone And Chhapaak, Says BJP Leader Tejinder Bagga And Fans

Deepika Padukone INSULTED For Visiting JNU Campus Boycott Deepika and Chhapaak.

Watch the video.
ghonchuprasad

Ghonchu Prasad RT @nalinisharma_: Acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal’s lawyer Aparna Bhat moves Delhi Court seeking a stay on the release of Deepika Paduk… 51 seconds ago

sidisingh73

Siddharth Singh I dnt knw much about politics, but @RahulGandhi is doing makes him a classical example for the youth Hopefully, he… https://t.co/QbRDRJ1MjE 3 minutes ago

rituparnasarm10

rituparna bharat sarma @NathLokendra56 @deepikapaukone Immediately ban this film,Deepika Padukone visited JNU only becoz of advertisement… https://t.co/njNQN7722d 3 minutes ago

nylalsingh

Rao Lalsingh 🇮🇳 RT @SulagnaDash6: Story of Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak: 1) Rajesh who is shown wearing Tilak, does acid attack on Malti. 2) Doctors says sh… 3 minutes ago

azimqiureshi786

عظيم قريشي | AZIM QURESHI RT @TheQuint: #ChhapaakReview | "#Chhapaak isn’t without flaws, but it deals with a very powerful subject with sincerity, and that deserves… 5 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

‘Democratic country..anyone can go’: Javadekar on Deepika Padukone’s JNU visit [Video]‘Democratic country..anyone can go’: Javadekar on Deepika Padukone’s JNU visit

Senior BJP leader and Union minister Prakash Javdekar on Wednesday distanced the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party from the many calls for boycotting actor Deepika Padukone’s upcoming movie..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:00Published

