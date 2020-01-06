Global  

Meet the Contestants: Brad Rutter

Meet the Contestants: Brad Rutter

Meet the Contestants: Brad Rutter

Get a closer look at Brad Rutter, the biggest money winner in JEOPARDY!

History with winnings over $4.6 million.

The tournament continues THURSDAY JAN 9 at 8|7c on ABC, and will resume TUESDAY JAN 14 at 8|7c!

Watch JEOPARDY!: The Greatest of All-Time on ABC, streaming, on demand, and Hulu.
Meet the Contestants: Brad Rutter

Watch full episodes of JEOPARDY!: The Greatest of all Time online at ABC.

Stream Meet the Contestants: Brad Rutter instantly.



'Jeopardy' Champs Ken Jennings & Brad Rutter Say Trebek's Irreplaceable

Two 'Jeopardy' champs hit a daily double of sorts by giving the exact same answer to the question of...
TMZ.com - Published


Meet the Contestants [Video]Meet the Contestants

Meet the greatest 'JEOPARDY!' contestants of all time: Ken Jennings, Brad Rutter, and James Holzhauer! Watch JEOPARDY!: The Greatest of All-Time on ABC, streaming, on demand, and Hulu.

Alex Trebek Sends Message of Support to Rep. John Lewis [Video]Alex Trebek Sends Message of Support to Rep. John Lewis

Alex Trebek Sends Message of Support to Rep. John Lewis. The 'Jeopardy!' host sent a message to the Congressman, who is also fighting pancreatic cancer. We’re starting a new year, and let’s see if..

