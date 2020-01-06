Meet the Contestants: Brad Rutter

Get a closer look at Brad Rutter, the biggest money winner in JEOPARDY!

History with winnings over $4.6 million.

The tournament continues THURSDAY JAN 9 at 8|7c on ABC, and will resume TUESDAY JAN 14 at 8|7c!

Watch JEOPARDY!: The Greatest of All-Time on ABC, streaming, on demand, and Hulu.