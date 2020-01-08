Trump Announces New Sanctions On Iran After Missile Attack, But Says US Ready To Embrace Peace
Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 05:37s - Published < > Embed
Trump Announces New Sanctions On Iran After Missile Attack, But Says US Ready To Embrace Peace
President Trump backed away from all-out conflict with Iran on Wednesday, brushing off a missile attack against U.S. troops in Iraq while declining to escalate a confrontation that appeared to be on the brink of spiraling out of control.
There were no American or Iraqi troops injured in the attacks on the Al Asad and Erbil bases.