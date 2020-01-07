|
Foldable PCs at CES
Foldable phones may have had a rocky 2019, but that hasn't deterred other companies from exploring the world of flexible screens.
At CES 2020 we saw foldable PC prototypes from three different companies, Intel, Dell, and Lenovo, and Lenovo's Thinkpad X1 Fold you can actually buy.
