Yoshi the dog gets a second chance at life, after being hit by a car

SECOND CHANCE AT LIFE.HIS NAME IS YOSHI.A KGUN9 EMPLOYEE -- CHRISMIRACLE -- FOUND HIM NEARBROADWAY ANDHARRISON.AND WITH THE HELP OF SOME GOODSAMARITANS -- YOSHI IS NOW ONTHE ROAD TO RECOVERY.HERE'S HIS STORY.CHRIS MIRACLE SAYS WHEN HE SAWYOSHI LYING HELPLESSLY IN THEROAD ON NEW YEAR'S DAY -- HEKNEW EXACTLY WHAT HADHAPPENED."SO I GOT HIM OUT OF THE ROAD,AND HE WAS STILL, HE WASN'TREALLY, HE WAS ALIVE, AND ICOULDN'T BELIEVE IT.

AFTERGETTING HIT BY A CAR ANDBEING SO SMALL, THAT HE WASALIVE AND JUST FIGHTING,FIGHTING FOR HISLIFE."WITH THE HELP OF ANOTHERBYSTANDER -- YOSHI WAS TAKEN TOANEMERGENCY VETERINARIAN -- ANDLATER ENDED UP AT PIMA ANIMALCARE CENTER.HIS INJURIES -- EXTENSIVE.WE HAD TO BRING IN A SPECIALISTTO TAKE CARE OF HIM AND TO TREATHISWOUNDS, HIS JAW WAS BROKEN INSEVERAL PLACES, HE WAS A MESS,ANDSHOULDER PROBLEMS IF I'M NOTMISTAKEN.THE CENTER REACHED OUT TOFRIENDS OF PACC -- AND ASKEDTHEM TOPUT UP THE MONEY -- SO THEYCOULD HELP SAVE YOSHI'S LIFE."FRIENDS OF PACC IS ABLE TO STEPIN AND IMMEDIATELY SAY YES WECAN SPEND THREE TO FOUR THOUSANDOR MORE DOLLARS ON ONEINDIVIDUAL ANIMAL TO GIVE THATANIMAL A CHANCE THAT ITOTHERWISE WOULDN'T HAVE."YOSHI RECEIVED THE TREATMENT HENEEDED TO SURVIVE -- BUT HISRECOVERY PROCESS IS JUSTBEGINNING.CASE'S LIKE YOSHI'S, YOU REALLYNEED A SPECIAL FOSTERWHO'S REALLY GOING TO TAKE CAREOF HIM LONG TERM, AND HELP HIMDO BETTER.MIRACLE SAYS HE CAN'T WAIT TOWATCH YOSHI GET BETTER -- ANDTHISENTIRE THING HAS BEEN A LEARNINGEXPERIENCE.IF YOU SEE AN INJURED DOG, ORINJURED CAT, MAYBE NOT DRIVEBY.

MAYBE YOU GO CHECK IT OUTAND SEE IF THERE'S SOMETHING YOUCAN DO.WHAT A GREAT WAY TO START THENEW YEAR, IS BEING ABLE TO SAVETHISLITTLE GUYPACC TELLS US FROM NOVEMBERTHROUGH FEBRUARY EVERYYEAR -- THEY SEE AN INCREASE INTHE NUMBER OF CASES WHEREANIMALSARE HIT BY CARS.THEY SAY IF YOU EVER COME ACROSSONE -- YOU HAVE A COUPLE OFOPTIONS.IF YOU THINK IT'S VERY BAD --CALL 9- 1-1.YOU CAN ALSO TAKE THE ANIMAL TOAN EMERGENCY VET -- AND EXPLAINTHE SITUATION.IF IT'S NOT AN EMERCENY -- YOUCAN CALL PACC'S DISPATCH LINE.THAT NUMBER IS ON YOUR SCREEN.