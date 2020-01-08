Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Bushfires won't stop Australia's Elvis festival

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:34s - Published < > Embed
Bushfires won't stop Australia's Elvis festival

Bushfires won't stop Australia's Elvis festival

As thoughts of Australia's fire crisis hung in the air, hundreds of hip-shaking and wig-wearing Elvis Presley impersonators and fans of the late King of Rock and Roll began their annual pilgrimage to the Elvis Festival in outback Australia on Thursday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Bushfires won't stop Australia's Elvis festival

Revellers in their diamante-encrusted jumpsuits shook, rattled and rolled to several of the King's biggest hits at Sydney's Central railway terminal before catching the 'Elvis Express' to the rural town of Parkes, some 357 km (222 miles) westward.

Although the town has not been directly affected by the bushfires, many have cancelled their trip.

The 'Elvis Express' had to adjust its route to avoid fire-damaged tracks in the Blue Mountains region.

Despite the setbacks, the festival will still go ahead, with many attendees saying the event is important now more than ever before to ensure the support of tourism in regional towns.

Parkes Shire Mayor, Ken Keith, said that he will be holding a mayoral appeal and fundraiser throughout the four-day event for the bushfires.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Australian Police Accuse 24 People of Intentionally Setting Bushfires [Video]Australian Police Accuse 24 People of Intentionally Setting Bushfires

Australian Police Accuse 24 People of Intentionally Setting Bushfires. The New South Wales Police released a statement on Monday regarding the charges. Legal action has been taken against 183 people..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 00:53Published

California Fire Captain Helping Fight Australia's Raging Bushfires [Video]California Fire Captain Helping Fight Australia's Raging Bushfires

While Lake Tahoe is covered in snow, on the other side of the world Australia is being ravaged by wildfires. But help from California is already there and more could soon be on the way.

Credit: KTXL     Duration: 01:34Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.