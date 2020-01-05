Global  

Los Angeles Kings vs. Dallas Stars - Game Highlights

Los Angeles Kings vs. Dallas Stars - Game HighlightsWatch the Game Highlights from Los Angeles Kings vs. Dallas Stars, 01/08/2020
Stars extend winning streak to 5 with 2-1 victory over Kings

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jamie Benn and Blake Comeau scored 37 seconds apart during the second period as...
Seattle Times - Published


joereedy

Joe Reedy RT @AP_Sports: Dallas Stars rally for 5th straight win, beat Los Angeles Kings 2-1. @joereedy https://t.co/Acft7AuGMa 11 minutes ago

DavidRosca19

David Rosca RT @NHLdotcom: The Stars rallied for their fifth straight win, 2-1 against the Kings. Dallas has come from behind in all five games. https… 33 minutes ago

AP_Sports

AP Sports Dallas Stars rally for 5th straight win, beat Los Angeles Kings 2-1. @joereedy https://t.co/Acft7AuGMa 52 minutes ago

mjwatts1983

Michael Watts #DALvsLA: I like it when the #Stars win #GoStars #PuckOff https://t.co/CJT3T12TLE 55 minutes ago

NHLdotcom

NHL.com The Stars rallied for their fifth straight win, 2-1 against the Kings. Dallas has come from behind in all five game… https://t.co/Vx9XdpfGhC 59 minutes ago

mairican

Tyler Mair Stars Overcome Early Deficit to Beat Kings 2-1 https://t.co/S5WuZyKsV7 https://t.co/qHPYwJlSIt 59 minutes ago

DefendingBigD

DefendingBigD Five in a Row: Stars Overcome Early Deficit to Beat Kings 2-1 https://t.co/yMvRWU1Py2 https://t.co/w0CwLtB9bz 1 hour ago

Kingshark49

Darryl Martin RT @KingsharkSports: NHL: Dallas 2 Los Angeles 1 (F) DAL 25-14-4 54 pts; LAK 17-24-4 38 pts ... https://t.co/eZVqtvIVaa 1 hour ago


