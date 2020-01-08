Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Deepika Padukone SLAMMED By Payal Rohatgi For Going At JNU Protest In Delhi

Video Credit: Bollywood NOW - Duration: 02:21s - Published < > Embed
Deepika Padukone SLAMMED By Payal Rohatgi For Going At JNU Protest In Delhi

Deepika Padukone SLAMMED By Payal Rohatgi For Going At JNU Protest In Delhi

Actress Payal Rohatgi has slammed Deepika Padukone and has called her an idiot for attending the protest in JNU.

Watch the video to know what she has to say.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

#JNUAttack: Anurag Kashyap hails Deepika Padukone for her JNU visit, says it isn't a publicity stunt

#JNUAttack: Anurag Kashyap praises and supports Deepika Padukone for her visit to Delhi's Jawaharlal...
Bollywood Life - Published

Bollywood hails Deepika Padukone for joining JNU students during protest

New Delhi [India], Jan 8 (ANI): A day after actor Deepika Padukone joined students protesting against...
Sify - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Rangoli SLAMS Deepika For JNU, Akshay Kumar BOYCOTT, KGF 2 New Look | Top 10 News [Video]Rangoli SLAMS Deepika For JNU, Akshay Kumar BOYCOTT, KGF 2 New Look | Top 10 News

Rangoli Chandel slams Deepika Padukone for supporting JNU Protest, Boycott Nirma trends on twitter, trollers slam Akshay Kumar, KGF chapter 2 new look revealed are among the top 10 news today.

Credit: Bollywood NOW     Duration: 05:40Published

Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Deepika Padukone REACT To The JNU Masked MOB Attacks, Delhi [Video]Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Deepika Padukone REACT To The JNU Masked MOB Attacks, Delhi

Deepika Padukone has compared the JNU attacks to the attacks that happened to her film Padmavat. Watch the video to know what she has to say about JNU attacks.

Credit: Bollywood NOW     Duration: 03:10Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.