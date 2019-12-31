Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Chhapaak | Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Rekha & others attend star-studded premiere

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:18s - Published < > Embed
Chhapaak | Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Rekha & others attend star-studded premiere

Chhapaak | Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Rekha & others attend star-studded premiere

Chhapaak’s premiere in Mumbai was a star-studded affair.

Bollywood celebs arrived for the premiere in style.

Deepika Padukone stunned in a blue shimmery saree.

Husband Ranveer Singh also arrived at the premiere in style.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Rekha praises Ranveer Singh, says he truly inspires her

It's a momentous occasion when all the stars of Bollywood get together to celebrate their victories....
Mid-Day - Published

Kiara Advani will be giving her fans a surprise on New Year's eve; here's how

Kiara Advani will be giving her fans a surprise on New Year's eve; here's howStar Plus is all set to wow the audience with an extravagant dose of entertainment as the year comes...
Mid-Day - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

mr_tanveer786

Tanveer🇮🇳 RT @news18dotcom: A look at Deepika's stunning blue saree at Chhapaak's premiere https://t.co/4s4bg8lj0g 19 seconds ago

f_deepika

Chhaapak RT @DeepikaSouthFC: Deepika Padukone & Ranveer at #Chhapaak Screening https://t.co/zTWCZctqCF 1 minute ago

news18dotcom

News18.com A look at Deepika's stunning blue saree at Chhapaak's premiere https://t.co/4s4bg8lj0g 3 minutes ago

news18dotcom

News18.com Posing for the paparazzi, the family looked happy and gleeful. Take a look here. https://t.co/bpXCqmIw8h 6 minutes ago

AimlessMinds

Shahil Hameed RT @moviesndtv: See Pics: Inside The Premiere Of @deepikapadukone's #Chhapaak With Rekha, @RanveerOfficial, @masseysahib And Other Celebrit… 12 minutes ago

bollywood_life

BollywoodLife #Chhapaak special screening: #DeepikaPadukone and #RanveerSingh take their PDA to the premiere night; Families are… https://t.co/QEcVZSC6Zx 13 minutes ago

TweetOfGandhi_

Tweet of Gandhi RT @bollybubble: ‘#Chhapaak’ Special Screening: Lovebirds #RanveerSingh & #DeepikaPadukone share a sweet kiss – watch video @RanveerOffici… 13 minutes ago

somsirsa

Somsirsa Chatterjee With Hugs, Kisses Ranveer Singh Cheers for Wife Deepika Padukone at Chhapaak Screening https://t.co/LKTcz0LNkA https://t.co/v6pw3Jjkr5 17 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Deepika Padukone on Ranveer Singh: 'I can do no wrong in his eyes' [Video]Deepika Padukone on Ranveer Singh: 'I can do no wrong in his eyes'

Talking of husband Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone accepted that he was her number one fan.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:35Published

Deepika Padukone backs JNU students; Report finds police inaction in JNU | OneIndia News [Video]Deepika Padukone backs JNU students; Report finds police inaction in JNU | OneIndia News

Actress Deepika Padukone showed up at the JNU protest in Delhi on Tuesday and was one of those film personalities who stood out by standing up for the students who were brutally beaten up by masked..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:58Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.