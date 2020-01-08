Global  

California Governor puts State's money where his mouth is regarding homeless crisis

California Governor puts State's money where his mouth is regarding homeless crisis

California Governor puts State's money where his mouth is regarding homeless crisis

California governor Gavin Newsom has signed a $331 million bill to fight homelessness.

Recent related news from verified sources

California governor targets homeless crisis in budget, order

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California's governor said Wednesday that he is seeking $750 million in...
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •Seattle Times Reuters NPR



AnimalWorldUSA

Animal World USA® CA -The Berkeley #activist who puts her body on the line to fight animal cruelty. Direct Action Everywhere (DxE),… https://t.co/NKcJkgJ4Wp 6 days ago

Ferminjt

Fermin It’s sad when the Governor of California puts more effort in badmouthing the POTUS than fixing the REAL problems af… https://t.co/7Ihy1c48GT 1 week ago

mchowla

Mike Chowla @EastBayBeast2 @Scott_Wiener It’s left up to localities who are often not putting safety first. Turning PG&E into… https://t.co/tY0SKDw0U9 1 week ago


Governor Newsom Orders Agencies To Find State Land To Use For Temporary Homeless Shelters [Video]Governor Newsom Orders Agencies To Find State Land To Use For Temporary Homeless Shelters

John Ramos reports on executive order signed by Gov. Newsom calling for state lands to be used for temporary homeless shelters (1-8-2020)

California Governor Puts State's Money Where His Mouth Is Regarding Homeless Crisis [Video]California Governor Puts State's Money Where His Mouth Is Regarding Homeless Crisis

California governor Gavin Newsom has signed a $331 million bill to fight homelessness. According to Reuters, the state funds will be transferred to the National Mortgage Special Deposit Fund. Gov...

