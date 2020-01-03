Police: Deadly shooting involving California officer near I-15, Primm
Interstate 15 at Primm near the Nevada and California state line was closed in both directions for several hour Wednesday following a shooting involving San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, police say.
Nevada Highway Patrol says I-15 northbound remains closed at Nipton Road in California due to the shooting.
Vehicles are being forced to exit at Nipton Road.
There is currently no time frame for when I-15 northbound will reopen, NHP says.