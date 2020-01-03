Global  

Police: Deadly shooting involving California officer near I-15, Primm

Interstate 15 at Primm near the Nevada and California state line was closed in both directions for several hour Wednesday following a shooting involving San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, police say.

Nevada Highway Patrol says I-15 northbound remains closed at Nipton Road in California due to the shooting.

Vehicles are being forced to exit at Nipton Road.

There is currently no time frame for when I-15 northbound will reopen, NHP says.
THERE'S BEEN A DEADLY OFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTING..BUT...NO INJURIES....TO LAW ENFORCEMENT....HAVE BEEN REPORTED..THIS WAS THE SCENE.....JUST HOURS AGO..NORTHBOUND AND SOUTHBOUND LANESWERE COMPLETELY....SHUTDOWN..A LIVE LOOK NOW..TRAFFIC GOING INTO LAS VEGAS ISBEING REROUTED..BUT TRAFFIC HEADING OUT OF THEVALLEY IS FLOWING ONCE AGAIN..THANKS FOR JOINING US TONIGHT..I'M TODD QUINONES..AND... I'M TRICIA KEAN..REPORTER AUSTIN CARTER ISLIVE..... GATHERING DETAILS..AUSTIN..WE'VE LEARNED THISSHOOTING.....DID NOT INVOLVE LOCAL POLICEAGENCIES..ADLIBSLAS VEGAS FIREFIGHTERS HAVEDISCOVERED....A MAKESHIFT GAS




