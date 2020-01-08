Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

US confirms military strikes from Iran against Trump administration

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
US confirms military strikes from Iran against Trump administration

US confirms military strikes from Iran against Trump administration

The Department of Defense said the Iranian military retaliated against the Trump administration.

The attack came after Trump assassinated Quds Force commander Major General Qassem Soleimani.

According to Gizmodo, Iran launched “more than a dozen ballistic missiles against U.S. and coalition forces in Iraq.” The Pentagon said at least two bases where U.S. military personnel are stationed were targeted.

Military sources said claims of a third strike at Camp Taji were incorrect.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Trump To Impose New Sanctions On Iran In Response To Missile Strikes

President Donald Trump initially threatened Iran with a military response to any attack on U.S....
RTTNews - Published

Trump's power over military actions will be limited after Iran strike, Pelosi says

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi plans to move forward with a resolution to limit Donald Trump's military...
Independent - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

MagalinaMasso

Magalina A Masso RT @IsraelBreaking: URGENT: Iranian military confirms they have begun missile strikes targeting US bases in Iraq. US military also confirmi… 10 hours ago

vikaskumardtu

Vikas RT @ImtiazMadmood: US confirms 6 missiles hit the airbase. Iran will soon discover it's not dealing with Obama. A blunder has been made. T… 17 hours ago

Free_from_lies

🇺🇸 Inquisitor 🇺🇸 RT @watspn1013: Trump says “All is well!” Pentagon confirms Iran launched >12 missiles against our military in Iraq NO American casualtie… 21 hours ago

WJXTJoyPurdy

Joy Purdy We're expecting a public statement from President Trump this morning, after yesterday's series of Iranian ballistic… https://t.co/RmcI9DCZiX 21 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

U.S. lawmakers unconvinced by Trump Iran argument, set war powers vote [Video]U.S. lawmakers unconvinced by Trump Iran argument, set war powers vote

Trump administration officials failed to convince many U.S. lawmakers on Wednesday that an imminent threat had justified the killing of a top Iranian military commander, and congressional Democrats..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:45Published

US Confirms Military Strikes From Iran Against Trump Administration [Video]US Confirms Military Strikes From Iran Against Trump Administration

The Department of Defense said the Iranian military retaliated against the Trump administration. The attack came after Trump assassinated Quds Force commander Major General Qassem Soleimani. According..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.