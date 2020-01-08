Nick Ferrari explains why Prince Harry won't be independent from the Royals



Recent related videos from verified sources Prince Harry and Meghan's new world of financial Independence The royals said they aim to become "financially independent" but will continue to "fully support" the Queen. Credit: Sky News UK Studios Duration: 03:07Published 10 hours ago Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to 'Step Back' as Senior Royals Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to 'Step Back' as Senior Royals. The couple announced their decision to "carve out a progressive new role" within the Royal family in a statement released to.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:05Published 13 hours ago