Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Local anti-war group hopes for peace in the middle east

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:58s - Published < > Embed
Local anti-war group hopes for peace in the middle eastLocal anti-war group hopes for peace in the middle east
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

More anti-war rallies in San Diego after Iran launches missile strike [Video]More anti-war rallies in San Diego after Iran launches missile strike

More anti-war rallies in San Diego after Iran launches missile strike

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 01:49Published

Reaction to conflict with Iran [Video]Reaction to conflict with Iran

Tensions are about as high as they have ever been between the United States and Iran.

Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ     Duration: 02:04Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.