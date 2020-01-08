Global  

CES 2020 Hyundai S-HUB

CES 2020 Hyundai S-HUB

CES 2020 Hyundai S-HUB

CES 2020 Hyundai presents HUB, smart mobility solution for the future city!

The Hub has a skyport for the PAV on the top and docking stations on the ground for the PBV to approach and depart from multiple directions.

The Hub can be transformed into an infinite number of new spaces depending on how PBVs are connected.
CES 2020 recap: Day two

The question is no longer "where's my flying car," but "am I willing to get in one?" Uber and Hyundai...
engadget - Published


