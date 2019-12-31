Global  

Carlos Ghosn rips into Nissan and Japanese judicial system

Carlos Ghosn rips into Nissan and Japanese judicial system

Carlos Ghosn rips into Nissan and Japanese judicial system

'I felt I was a hostage' says former automotive chief-turned-international fugitive.
Japan's minister of justice responds to Carlos Ghosn's press conference urging the fugitive former Nissan executive to surrender. Read the full statement here.

Business Insider - Published

Former Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn says in Lebanon having 'escaped injustice' in Japan

Ousted Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn has confirmed he is in Lebanon saying he refused to be "held hostage"...
France 24 - Published Also reported by •Reuters



What we now know about Ghosn's daring escape from Japan [Video]What we now know about Ghosn's daring escape from Japan

TOKYO — On December 29, former Nissan, Renault boss Carlos Ghosn, who was under house arrest facing charges of diverting millions in company funds for his personal use, walked out of his house in..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 02:21Published

Carlos Ghosn hits out at Nissan execs and Japanese prosecutors [Video]Carlos Ghosn hits out at Nissan execs and Japanese prosecutors

Fugitive ex-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn made on Wednesday his first public comments since fleeing Japan for Lebanon, accusing Japanese prosecutors of brutal treatment and naming Nissan execs he said..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:33Published

