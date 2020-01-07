Press conference BMW Group at the CES 2020

At the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2020 – taking place in Las Vegas on 7 – 10 January 2020 – the BMW Group will be presenting its visionary approaches to creating the mobility experience of the future.

The premium carmaker’s presence at CES 2020 can be summed up by the hashtag #ChangeYourPerception.

At its heart is the company’s firm conviction that a change in perspective is essential in order to not only understand the requirements of future mobility but also address them.

The BMW Group stand at this year’s CES showcases this new angle of thought, while close-up experiences and practical demonstrations anchor it in reality for the show’s visitors from all over the world.

One of the highlights of CES 2020 is the BMW i Interaction EASE at the BMW Group stand, which offers a glimpse into a future where autonomous driving has become commonplace.

The concept car has deliberately been given an abstract exterior appearance in order to focus attention purely on the interior.

Not only is the cabin meant to give passengers the feeling of having already arrived at their destination while still en route, it also underscores the potential of intuitive, almost human-like interaction between passenger and vehicle.