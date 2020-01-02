Global  

UK Foreign Secretary meets with US Secretary of State

UK Foreign Secretary meets with US Secretary of State

UK Foreign Secretary meets with US Secretary of State

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has met with the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to discuss matters in the Middle East.

Mr Raab told reporters that they had a constructive meeting and said the UK recognises the US right to self-defence over the killing of General Qasem Soleimani.

However, the foreign secretary did again call for de-escalation and said he hopes they will find a diplomatic route through.

Report by Thomasl.

