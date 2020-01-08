Global  

Prince Harry and Meghan's statement 'beyond belief' - royal commentator

Prince Harry and Meghan's statement 'beyond belief' - royal commentator

Prince Harry and Meghan's statement 'beyond belief' - royal commentator

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams on Wednesday (Jan 8) gave his reaction to the personal statement from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announcing that they would be stepping back from royal life.
Prince Harry and Meghan's statement 'beyond belief' - royal commentator

The BBC reported that other members of the Royal Family were not informed of this decision in advance, adding that Buckingham Palace is 'disappointed'.

Prince Harry, Queen Elizabeth's grandson, said on Wednesday that he and his wife Meghan planned to step back from their roles as senior members of Britain's royal family and spend more time in North America.

Harry, sixth in line to the British throne, and Meghan, an American former actress, said they hoped to become financially independent and set up a charity, while continuing with some royal duties.

Buckingham Palace issued a statement saying discussions with Harry and Meghan over their future role were at an early stage.



